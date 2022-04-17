Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 730

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($10.01).

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 630 ($8.21) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($241,185.09).

BA stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 765.40 ($9.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888,185 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 692.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 610.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

