Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $85.25

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:EVA opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. Enviva has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

