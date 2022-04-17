Brokerages Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Target Price at $85.25

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enviva by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enviva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enviva by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Enviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

EVA stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

