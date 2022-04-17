Brokerages Set Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Target Price at $12.45

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

