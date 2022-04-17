Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Target Price at GBX 2,595.20

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($33.82).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLMA shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($41.96) to GBX 2,750 ($35.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($38.83) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,521 ($32.85) on Thursday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,151 ($28.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($42.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of £9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,422.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,748.33.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.03), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,189.21).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

