Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 133.50

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITV shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($155,617.28). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,357.66). Insiders have bought a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 in the last ninety days.

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 77.02 ($1.00) on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

