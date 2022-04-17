Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT at $2,404.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($24.43) to GBX 1,800 ($23.46) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
JMPLY stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
