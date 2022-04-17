Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $173.18

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,184 shares of company stock worth $3,226,671 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.70. 156,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,240. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

