Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Target Price at $23.93

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.17) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.30) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Klépierre from €31.00 ($33.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

KLPEF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

