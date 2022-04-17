Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $544.67

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $409.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.56 and a 200 day moving average of $473.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

