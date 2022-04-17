Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $212.80

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.80.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NXST opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

