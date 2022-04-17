Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Target Price at $25.56

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NYSE NOA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

