Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $427.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.75.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NVO opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $278.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $58,800,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $37,246,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

