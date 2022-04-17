Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $42.18

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2,333.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 294,494 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $68,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.55. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

