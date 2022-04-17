Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $42.18

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 3.6% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 23.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

