Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $27.71

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Playtika by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Playtika by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,003. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of -0.14. Playtika has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

