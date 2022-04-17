Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 177

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.31).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP stock opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.20. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

About Serco Group (Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.