Brokerages Set Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) PT at $51.00

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,209,000.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

