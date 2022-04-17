Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price at $41.57

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.