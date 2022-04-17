Brokerages Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Price Target at GBX 4,426.83

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,426.83 ($57.69).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

LON SKG opened at GBX 3,141 ($40.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,771 ($36.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,334 ($56.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,494.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,775.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.96 ($1.04) per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.