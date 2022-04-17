Brokerages Set The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on STKS shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.