Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT at $66.60

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.51.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

