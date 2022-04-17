Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

