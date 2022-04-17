BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Down 26.7% in March

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $23.28 on Friday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

