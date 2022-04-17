Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $396.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $366.55 and a 52 week high of $553.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCHHF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

