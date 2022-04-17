Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.0 days.

Shares of BZLFF opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

