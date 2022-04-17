CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

