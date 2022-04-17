Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

