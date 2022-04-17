Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFWFF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.21 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.