Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives $2.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 114.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 402,972 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,281. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

