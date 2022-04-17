Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $46.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CAMT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. 173,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. Camtek has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

