Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.49, for a total value of C$674,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares in the company, valued at C$4,810,687.20. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,849,454 shares in the company, valued at C$146,802,630.59. Insiders sold 164,615 shares of company stock worth $11,768,452 over the last quarter.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$96.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$83.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.1000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

