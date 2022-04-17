Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 678,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

