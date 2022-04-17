Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,424. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of -266.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cango by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cango in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cango by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

