Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

CCOEY stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Capcom has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

