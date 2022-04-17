Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Capcom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Capcom has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.