CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) will post $30.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.69 million. CapStar Financial posted sales of $32.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full year sales of $127.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $132.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.51 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.35. 27,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

