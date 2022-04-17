CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get CareRx alerts:

Shares of CareRx stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.