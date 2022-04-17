CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

CTRE opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 123.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 169,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

