CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.70 million and the highest is $76.57 million. CarLotz reported sales of $56.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $321.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.29 million to $328.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.39 million, with estimates ranging from $328.88 million to $477.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CarLotz by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 845,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.11. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.