CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.70 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $42.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $44.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.18 million, with estimates ranging from $105.06 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

CASI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 191,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,695. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

