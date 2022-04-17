Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $12,666,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

