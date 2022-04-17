CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBBI opened at $13.20 on Friday. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.