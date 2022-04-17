CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of IGR opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.89.

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 24,238 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,751.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

