CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of IGR opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $9.89.
In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 24,238 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,751.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Smith acquired 3,649 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $30,031.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.