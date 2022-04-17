CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of CCCS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,164,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.