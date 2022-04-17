CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.