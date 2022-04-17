CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CDW opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.
CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
