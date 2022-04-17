Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,200 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $467.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $7.21. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

