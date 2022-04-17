Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

