Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. Cerner reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.30 on Friday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

