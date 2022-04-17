CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) vs. TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Critical Contrast

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94% TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 56.19 -$1.42 million N/A N/A TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.32 $338.00 million $5.07 18.93

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CFN Enterprises and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $87.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.06%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

TriNet Group beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. Its services are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

